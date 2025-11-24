The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced the successful completion of its emergency mission in Gaza on Monday, having delivered more than 187 million free meals directly to civilians, marking what the organization described as a record-setting humanitarian operation. According to the GHF, its model ensured that aid reached Palestinian families safely and without diversion to Hamas or any other entities.

GHF Executive Director John Acree said from Tel Aviv that the group’s goal had been to meet an urgent need and demonstrate a new approach to aid delivery. “With the creation of the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) and a rejuvenated engagement of the international humanitarian community, the GHF believes that moment has now arrived,” Acree stated. He noted that international organizations are expected to adopt and expand the model that the GHF piloted, leading the group to wind down its operations.

In response to US President Donald Trump’s call to deliver aid directly to the people of Gaza, the GHF established a system built on secure distribution sites, vetted local staff, and disciplined operations to ensure direct access for civilians. Acree said the organization was proud to have been the only aid mission able to reliably distribute free meals at scale without diversion, emphasizing the dedication of its team, including former US service members, humanitarian workers, and local Gazans, with support from Samaritan’s Purse.

Established as a temporary initiative during the Gaza conflict, the GHF developed a secure aid distribution model that prioritized vulnerable populations, including women, children, and the elderly. This included dedicated lanes and separate aid channels to guarantee access for those most in need.

The organization highlighted its transparency and effectiveness, with key partners - including the Trump Administration - stating that the GHF’s work not only stabilized food access but also helped create the conditions that enabled the recent ceasefire and hostage release.

During its operations, the GHF:

* Distributed more than 3 million food boxes, totaling 187 million meals.

* Delivered over 5,600 metric tons of potatoes and more than 1,300 metric tons of onions.

* Supplied 1.1 million packs of Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food (RUSF) for malnourished children.

* Partnered with Samaritan’s Purse medical teams to provide on-site care for mothers and infants.

* Operated dedicated distribution lanes for women, children, and the elderly.

GHF’s Full Impact Report on Gaza Aid Operations

As the GHF winds down its operations, the organization says it will maintain readiness to reconstitute if new humanitarian needs arise and will remain a registered NGO. The group thanked the US government for its support, and in particular, President Trump for his leadership.

Acree said the team formed lasting bonds with many Gazans, noting that as food security improved in early July, aid sites even became local gathering spots for women and children.

Despite plans to open additional aid sites across Gaza, the GHF said it was limited to four locations due to insufficient aid and access. It sought cooperation with other humanitarian groups, but legacy organizations declined to collaborate despite reporting significant aid diversion.

GHF said it repeatedly offered to help UN agencies secure and distribute their aid while preventing looting. Throughout 4.5 months of operations, none of its aid trucks were looted.

Acree added that while the full plan was never permitted to be implemented, the model demonstrated its effectiveness when deployed. He expressed hope that the Civil Military Coordination Center (CMCC) and broader international community would replicate the approach across Gaza.

In a summary of its work, the GHF described its mission as temporary but transformative. Over 4.5 months, the organization delivered 187 million free meals directly to civilians, operating four secure distribution sites staffed by former US service members, humanitarian professionals, and local workers, with support from Samaritan’s Purse.

GHF said its operations helped stabilize food access and restore dignity to aid seekers, while also contributing to the conditions enabling the ceasefire and hostage release announced in late 2025.

“We built an alternative model that worked, one that saved lives and restored dignity to civilians in Gaza,” Acree said.

US State Department Spokesman Tommy Pigott commended the organization: "GHF has shared valuable lessons learned with us and our partners. GHF’s model, in which Hamas could no longer loot and profit from stealing aid, played a huge role in getting Hamas to the table and achieving a ceasefire. We thank them for all that they provided to Gazans."