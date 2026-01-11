During the war, Gazan social media influencers raised funds on the internet for humanitarian aid, but in fact, but in fact, many of them pocketed the donations.

A new report by Israel's Kan News tells the story of Madi, a resident of the northern Gaza Strip who became rich during the war thanks to fundraising campaigns that raised millions of dollars.

Madi would publish videos showing him handing out cash that he raised. However, he pocketed the funds, and the videos were staged. "He is very close to Hamas and was even an operative in the organization, which allows him to continue raising funds and earning sums of half a million dollars from each. Thanks to the war, he is now the owner of two houses and several cars," Gazans reported.

Another reported example is the influencer Saleh al-Jafarawi, who infamously filmed himself celebrating the October 7th Massacre and died during the war. During the war, he raised millions for a hospital in the Gaza Strip, money that never reached its intended destination.