A 19-year-old British haredi tourist was brutally attacked while visiting Switzerland in August by two Muslim asylum seekers. Now, about three months after the attack, the case continues to develop in unexpected directions.

According to reports in the Swiss media, one of the attackers, a 24-year-old Algerian citizen, was deported from the country at the end of September.

Jörg Karl, head of the asylum seeker and enforcement department in the canton of Graubünden, confirmed this and said: "He was sent to Belgium as part of the deportation process. His deportation is a success for us, it guarantees calm."

The decision to send him to Belgium was made because Belgium is the country where he first applied for asylum.

On the other hand, the fate of the second attacker, also of North African origin, is shrouded in mystery. "He disappeared in the meantime without us having control over him," said Karl. "He went underground. It is not clear if he left Switzerland or if he is still hiding within the country's borders."

The two suspects were arrested immediately following the attack but were released shortly after. The authorities in Graubünden explained that it was not possible for them to be deported immediately due to their lack of identification documents.

The attack on the haredi tourist included physical violence, spitting, and the hurling of antisemitic abuse such as yells of "Free Palestine!" The incident sparked a public debate in Switzerland on issues of immigration, security and antisemitism.