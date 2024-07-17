Congressman Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis) accused an anti-Israel protester of assaulting him outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The incident occurred in front of the Pfister Hotel on Tuesday morning, as Republican officials were gathering for breakfast at the hotel.

Video from the scene shows Van Orden accusing a woman dressed in pink from the anti-Israel organization Code Pink of assaulting him.

“You just assaulted a member of Congress, yes you did,” Van Orden told the woman. “That’s what that is. You just assaulted a member of Congress.”

Several police officers then escorted her away from the Congressman.

Van Orden later wrote on X, “While standing in line to enter an event at the RNC today, I was assaulted by what appeared to be a member of the pro-Hamas group CODEPINK. A nearby police officer witnessed this assault and I understand they have been arrested."

He added, “This appears to be an incident of political violence and I will never tolerate this. Regardless of the severity of the violence, political violence is political violence.”

Code Pink released a statement accusing Van Orden of initiating the confrontation by attempting to "shove past her" and then falsely accusing the woman of assault.

Police stated that a woman was in custody for "battering" a victim who received minor injuries and that the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether to press charges against her.