US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee denied in an interview with Fox News reports of a rift between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump. According to him, "The rift is with the media - there is a lot of false information on this matter".

Referring to French President Emmanuel Macron's statement on recognizing a Palestinian state, Huckabee said: "If Macron is so determined to create a Palestinian state, then I've suggested he could carve out a part of the French Riviera and he could create one in his own country."

He called Macron's decision "very foolish" and stated that "all it's doing is setting back any hope that Hamas is going to give. This emboldens them."

Huckabee also called the French decision to recognize a Palestinian state the equivalent of "letting the Nazis have a victory after World War Two."

"The only reason this hasn't ended 670 days ago is because Hamas - they don't care," he said.