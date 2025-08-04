The teenager who was moderately injured by gunfire from a Border Police reservist between Givat Asaf and Beit El has been released from the hospital after several days of treatment and observation. His condition has improved significantly, and he has now returned home to continue his recovery and rehabilitation.

The boy’s father shared a heartfelt message following the discharge:

“Miracles! We’re going home! Unbelievable! Thank God! Thank you all—for your prayers, concern, and love. We still have a journey of healing ahead.”

The shooting took place against a backdrop of growing tension in the Binyamin region. Following this incident and a previous one near the homestead of Tzur Harel, a group of senior Rabbis from the settlement movement sent an urgent letter to Defense Minister Israel Katz calling for an immediate meeting “before, heaven forbid, a tragedy occurs.”

In the letter, the Rabbis expressed deep concern over what they described as deteriorating relations between security forces and the Hilltop Youth, citing a “itchy trigger finger” and noting that this was the second incident in a month involving live fire against Jewish youth.

“The Hilltop Youth are not enemies of the state,” they wrote. “Even when offenses occur, live ammunition is not justified unless there is a clear and immediate danger to life—which, to our understanding, was not the case in these situations.”

While stressing that they do not seek to undermine security authorities, the Rabbis called for greater caution and proportionality in the use of force:

“We support the enforcement of law and order, but there must be strict boundaries. Live fire must not be used against civilians without an immediate operational need. Each case should be thoroughly investigated, and lessons must be learned.”

The Rabbis warned against unnecessary escalation and urged open dialogue:

“We call on you, as the one responsible for Israel’s security, to meet with us as soon as possible and discuss how to ease tensions in the area—before a disaster strikes.”

They concluded with a call for national unity during challenging times:

“At a time when Israel faces external threats, we must not allow internal divisions. We must all act with responsibility, restraint, and unconditional love—to prevent the internal rift that our enemies hope for.”