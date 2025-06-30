Jewish extremists torched a critical security-operational facility in Judea and Samaria on Monday night, vandalizing it with graffiti and causing over three million shekel in damage.

An advanced IDF technological-operational system used by Central Command was also damaged, Galei Zahal reported.

At the same time, several military vehicles had their tires punctured during a protest and riot at the entrance to the Binyamin Brigade HQ in Beit El.

A security official described the arson attack as "yet another blatant red line crossed," warning: “Due to the damage to the operational system which was set on fire, the security of residents in Judea and Samaria will be compromised.”

The IDF Spokesperson stated: "Overnight, a number of Israeli civilians set fire and vandalized a security site containing systems that help thwart terrorist attacks and maintain security in the area of the Binyamin Regional Brigade. Damage to the site poses a danger to the safety of civilians."

"The IDF condemns any act of violence against security forces and expects security forces to bring to justice Israeli civilians who harm security personnel who are carrying out their duty to protect Israeli citizens. The IDF and all security forces will continue to focus on protecting civilians, while also enforcing the law and preventing any illegal activity, wherever it may occur."