An IDF force on Tuesday night thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons from Egyptian territory into Israeli territory.

During the area of operations, the IDF identified a drone crossing the border in the Paran Brigade area.

The drone was found to be carrying 13 rifles, as well as ammunition. It was shot down by the forces.

All of the weapons were confiscated and passed to the security forces.

In recent months, the IDF has succeeded in thwarting multiple attempts to smuggle weapons from Egypt into Israel.

In late October, the IDF shot down a drone crossing into Israel from Egypt, and found that it was carrying rifles and a pistol.

Earlier that same month, IDF lookouts identified a drone under IDF surveillance which crossed from Egypt into Israel in the Paran area. Caracal Battalion forces arriving at the scene shot at the drone and brought it down, to discover that it carried eight pistols and magazines. The drone was under IDF surveillance until its interception.