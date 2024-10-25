Overnight, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the Jousieh border crossing the northern Beqaa area.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization exploits the Jousieh civilian crossing, which is under the control of the Syrian regime and is operated by Syrian military security, to transfer weapons used by the terrorist organization to carry out numerous terrorist operations against Israeli civilians and IDF troops," the IDF stated.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that weapons are transferred from Syria to Lebanon by Hezbollah’s 4400 Unit, the group’s force-building and cooperation unit, and are intended to be used against Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.

The strike was conducted using precision munitions to minimize harm to uninvolved civilians.

"The IDF will continue to operate to thwart Hezbollah’s weapons transfers and urges Syrian and Lebanese authorities to prevent the Hezbollah terrorist organization's unrestricted movement between the two countries," the IDF stated.