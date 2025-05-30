The IDF's Manpower Directorate announced that David Libi, who was killed Thursday by an explosive device in Jabaliya, Gaza, will not be recognized as an IDF fallen soldier.

The decision was made despite the fact that Libi was performing military-engineering work for the IDF as a contractor employed by the Defense Ministry.

Libi, 19, from the community of Malchei Hashalom in Binyamin, was operating a civilian bulldozer as part of an IDF engineering operation when he was killed. The IDF stated that the decision not to recognize him as a fallen soldier stems from his status as a civilian employed by a private company, rather than serving as a soldier.

Journalist Doron Kadosh reported on Galei Zahal Radio that the Manpower Directorate has recently been requiring all civilian contractors working in Gaza to sign forms acknowledging that in the event of injury or death, they will not be recognized as fallen IDF soldiers or as disabled veterans. However, they will be recognized as victims of terror.

Kadosh added that many view the decision by the head of the Manpower Directorate as questionable, noting that Libi was performing the same tasks as IDF soldiers and was exposed to the same dangers. "The explosive device planted by terrorists doesn’t distinguish between a civilian and military bulldozer, and certainly does not distinguish between a civilian operator and a soldier," Kadosh wrote.

Moreover, engineering vehicles operated by contractors are positioned on the front lines alongside military equipment — the only difference being their color.

Despite criticism, the IDF emphasized that the policy is clear: "In recent months, we’ve ensured all workers sign and are briefed. We also added a form in which the worker agrees to operate beyond the border. No contractor crosses without signing and being briefed."