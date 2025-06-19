IAF launches strikes in Tehran

The IAF conducted a series of strikes in Tehran and additional areas in Iran early Thursday morning, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.

Shortly thereafter, the IDF spokesperson in Persian issued an evacuation warning for the Arak-Khondab area in Iran.

"The IDF continues to operate in the area, as it has in recent days across Iran, targeting the Iranian regime’s military infrastructure. Dear citizens, for your safety and well-being, we request that you immediately evacuate the designated area in the villages of Arak-Khondab, in accordance with the map. Your presence in this area endangers your lives," the statement read.

Earlier, shortly after midnight, sirens were sounded across the country, including in the Gush Dan, Sharon, Shfela, Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, Lachish, and Gaza Envelope areas.

It appears that between three and five ballistic missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, all of which were intercepted.

Later, the IAF intercepted two drones that were launched from Iran toward the Beit She’an and Jordan Valley areas.

Early Wednesday morning, more than 50 IAF fighter jets completed a series of intelligence-based strikes on military targets in the area of Tehran.

As part of the broad effort to operate against Iran’s nuclear weapons development project, the IAF struck a facility used to manufacture centrifuges in Tehran that was designed to enable the Iranian regime to expand the scale and speed of its uranium enrichment to develop nuclear weapons.

The IAF also struck several weapons manufacturing sites overnight, including a facility used to produce raw materials and components for the assembly of surface-to-surface missiles, which the Iranian regime has fired and continues to fire toward the State of Israel. In addition, a facility for manufacturing components of surface-to-air missiles designed to attack aircraft was also struck.

Prior to the strikes, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson issued an evacuation notice in Persian for District 18 in the Iranian capital. Explosions were later reported in the eastern part of the city.

According to some reports, Israel attacked the Imam Hussein University, which is linked to the Revolutionary Guards.