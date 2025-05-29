Arutz Sheva-Israel National News has learned that during a meeting on Thursday with families of hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that one of the two reasons that Hamas is still in power is its profits from the humanitarian aid.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stated: "Today, for Hamas not to take control of the aid, we created four distribution centers that are managed by the US. Hamas sees the aid being distributed without it controlling it.

The relative of a hostage responded: "We all know that that's not correct. Besides the American aid distribution, trucks are entering through the old method, directly into Hamas's hands. The centers themselves are not functioning in an orderly manner."

She asked: "Mr. Prime Minister, to how many trucks a day did you commit?" Netanyahu answered: "There was no commitment to a specific number of trucks."