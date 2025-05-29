Florida Governor Ron DeSantis voiced strong criticism of President Donald Trump's ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, labeling them as "hazardous" and expressing deep skepticism about the regime's intentions.

In a recent interview with Conservative radio host Mark Levin, DeSantis emphasized that Iran's leadership cannot be trusted and warned against allowing the country to enrich uranium. He stated, "They cannot be allowed to enrich uranium, period. End of story."

“They are a militant Islamic government. Their view of mutual destruction with nuclear weapons is actually something they think would be fine because they think they’re all going to go to heaven in paradise if that happens.” DeSantis added.

DeSantis's comments come amid reports that Trump has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from launching military strikes on Iran, citing ongoing diplomatic efforts.

While Trump has expressed optimism about reaching a new agreement with Iran, DeSantis remains critical, highlighting concerns that Iran's leadership could view a nuclear conflict with Israel as religiously justified.