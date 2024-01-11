Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley debated one another in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday night.

The two were the only Republican candidates to take part in the final debate, hosted by CNN, before the Iowa caucuses. Former US President Donald Trump boycotted the debate, as he has done with all the previous ones.

DeSantis and Haley traded jabs on a variety of issues, including taxes, immigration and foreign policy.

In one notable exchange, Haley criticized DeSantis for not “dealing with” neo-Nazi marches and antisemitism.

“First of all, notice Ron didn’t say anything about the fact that he did bring that most anti-Israel Republican into this state to campaign,” Haley said, referring to Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who has voted against some pro-Israel resolutions at the House of Representatives.

“But it’s really rich that Ron is going to act like he suddenly cares for Israel when he brought the person to Iowa, that’s the most anti-Israel Republican, in the state, the person that went and voted against Israel’s right to exist in Congress, the person that voted with the Squad against antisemitism on college campuses,” continued Haley.

“You brought that person to Iowa to go and campaign with you,” she told DeSantis, who labeled her criticism as “cheap garbage” in response.

“He also hasn’t told you that the only Republican Jewish state legislator left his campaign because he wasn’t dealing with the neo-Nazi marches and wasn’t dealing with antisemitism properly,” Haley later said, in a reference to state Rep. Randy Fine, who the only Jewish Republican in the Florida state Capitol. Fine announced in October he was switching his support from DeSantis to Trump because DeSantis hadn’t tackled antisemitism adequately in his view.

The Gaza war also came up in the debate, with DeSantis calling for Saudi Arabia and Egypt take in some of the displaced Gazans. He indicated he would not block Israel from displacing Palestinian Arabs from Gaza.

DeSantis said he would not support a two-state solution and ripped Haley for saying, during her Senate confirmation hearing in 2017, that she backed a two-state solution

Haley responded by pointing out that, during her time at the UN, "I fought every day for Israel, and if you would have listened to what I said at the United Nations, a two-state solution wasn't something that was possible because Israel would always come to the table and the Palestinians wouldn't."

“Right now, we have to make sure that Israel has the support that it needs,” she added. “There should be three things: Give Israel the support that it needs, whatever it wants to get the job done. Two, eliminate Hamas once and for all, and three, due whatever it takes to bring the hostages home.”