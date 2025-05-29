מחאת השמאל בתל אביב אמש דוברות המשטרה

45 suspects who were arrested during a violent left-wing demonstration on Wednesday have been released under limited conditions, and fifteen will be brought for a hearing on the extension of their custody at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court.

The police continue to investigate the incident, during which suspects rioted, attacked officers, and damaged property.

The events occurred during a demonstration outside Metzudat Ze'ev, a high-rise building that houses the Likud party's central headquarters. At one point, dozens of rioters stormed the building, some jumping fences and damaging doors and windows. Others threw projectiles at the building.

Footage from the scene shows rioters banging on a metal gate and breaking in while chanting against the government and the Prime Minister. During the riot, rioters attacked police officers, and two officers needed medical attention at a hospital

The police emphasized that it sees the "with great severity the rioters' conduct and violence against officers, which led to the injury of two officers who needed care at a hospital. We will continue to work to maintain public order, and we will make sure to bring those involved to justice."