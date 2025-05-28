השהה נגן

IDF troops, directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, continue operational activity against terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip. The troops eliminated several terrorists and struck terrorist infrastructure above and below ground.

During their activities, IDF troops struck and dismantled a launcher from which several projectiles were launched toward Kissufim and IDF troops earlier this week.

The forces also dismantled sniper posts and anti-missile posts.

The IAF struck over the past 48 hours dozens of targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists and terrorist sites, anti-tank missile posts, weapon storage facilities, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to Israeli civilians.