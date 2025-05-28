In an ongoing effort to address Israel’s critical shortage of physicians, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Ministry of Health, Ministry of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, and Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with The Jewish Agency for Israel hosted the second MedEx event in Paris, welcoming over 300 doctors and medical students from France, Belgium, Switzerland and neighboring countries.

This event is part of the International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP), an initiative to streamline the professional integration process for doctors making Aliyah. These events provide a simplified, one-stop-shop experience that includes credential recognition, job interviews with Israel’s leading healthcare institutions, and guidance on grants, licensing, and relocation—all under one roof. As part of the program, MedEx events were held for the first time in 2024 in Paris, Buenos Aires, London, and Los Angeles, all of which saw high turnout.

As Israel continues its goal to bring 2,000 new physicians over the next five years to strengthen its medical workforce, particularly in the southern and northern regions of the country, the 2025 Paris MedEx built on this initiative’s success, bolstered by key partners including the Marcus Foundation, the Gottesman Fund, Jewish Federations of North America, the Azrieli Foundation and Arison Foundation.

Approximately 25% of the participants were medical students in the advanced stages of their studies, who expressed a clear interest in establishing their professional future in Israel. Representing the next generation of Israel’s healthcare system, many were exposed for the first time, to unprecedented employment opportunities and potential government support.

“Hundreds of doctors and medical students from the Jewish world have already chosen to make Aliyah and contribute their professional experience to hospitals in Israel, particularly in the Galilee and Negev,” stated Israel’s Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer. “Immigrating during a time of war is not only an expression of Zionism - it's a clear statement of strength, unity, and solidarity. The State of Israel needs high-quality medical professionals, and we are doing professional work to ease their integration - with personal support, employment assistance, Hebrew education, and housing aid.”

"The immigration of doctors to Israel is not only a response to a medical need - it is an act of Zionism. Thanks to the national program that we initiated together with our partners in the Ministries of Aliyah and Absorption, the Negev and the Galilee, and the excellent organization, Nefesh B'Nefesh, more than 650 immigrant doctors have already joined the Israeli health system and entered its ranks in full activity and mission,” said Israel’s Minister of Health, Uriel Busso. “The immigrant doctors are an integral part of the sacred work of saving lives and providing equal and professional care throughout the country - in the Negev, the Galilee, and the center. The State of Israel benefits from dedicated, professional, and ethical doctors - and we will continue to invest, expand, and support the absorption and absorption paths of every doctor who chooses to immigrate and be partners in the future of the health of the people of Israel."

"The State of Israel needs high-quality doctors and medical teams in the Negev and Galilee now more than ever. Every doctor who makes Aliyah is a great gift to the country—especially when they choose to settle in the Negev or Galilee, where the shortage of doctors is felt the hardest,” said Minister for the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, Yitzhak Wasserlauf. “The MedEx Event is a tangible expression of the strategic partnership between the people living in Israel and those living in the Diaspora. This is a partnership that builds a stronger and more connected future for the entire country. The Ministry for the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience will continue to act with determination to warmly welcome immigrant doctors who choose to bring life to the Negev and Galilee.”

"This year's MedEx France event marks another strategic step in our collective mission to address Israel’s healthcare needs. Each MedEx event reminds us of the powerful commitment physicians are making, not only to advance their careers, but to contribute and strengthen Israel’s medical system,” said Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “These future Olim will bring to Israel exceptional skills coupled with a deep sense of purpose, and their contributions will make a meaningful difference to the country."

"The doctors and students who choose to leave everything behind and join the Israeli healthcare system are a living testament to unconditional love, mutual responsibility, and hope. This Aliyah, and especially the decision by so many to come and integrate into the Negev and the Galil, is a practical expression of the vision of the ingathering of the exiles and of the promise for the future of the Jewish People in their homeland,” said Major General (res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency. “The Jewish Agency is proud to be a partner in this important process and to accompany every Oleh in building their home in the State of Israel.”

In addition, the event follows the announcement from the Scientific Council of the Israeli Medical Association (IMA) of the launch of a “green track” for immigrant doctors from France, the U.S., Canada, and the UK. This track will exempt eligible doctors from these countries from the adaptation period that was previously required. The adaptation period is a few-month period during which immigrant doctors were required to work under supervision in order to gain recognition for their medical specialty in Israel. This is a significant development for many immigrant doctors, for whom this requirement has been a major barrier in deciding to move to Israel.

Since the beginning of 2024, around 650 doctors from around the world have already immigrated to Israel, and since the start of 2025, approximately 130 doctors have arrived. Most are now employed in hospitals, Israel’s health funds (HMOs), and the private sector.

The event was attended by Minister of Health, Uriel Busso; Israel’s Ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka; Nefesh B’Nefesh Co-Founders, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart; Head of the Physicians Olim Directorate at the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Dr. Efrat Aflalo; Head of The Jewish Agency's Delegation in France, Emmanuel Sion; representatives from Clalit and Meuhedet health funds; and leading hospitals across Israel including Ichilov (Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center), Tzafon Medical Centers, Hadassah, Laniado, and others.