Brigadier General Barak Hiram, the Commander of the IDF's Gaza Division, stated that Hamas is nearing collapse, with its operational mechanisms failing and its grip on Gaza weakening.

In remarks reported by Kan News, Hiram suggested that the people of Gaza may ultimately overthrow Hamas themselves. He noted that the organization is struggling to pay salaries, leading to a breakdown in its governance and operational capabilities.

“We see that the pressure we’re applying—both directly on Hamas’ military arm and on its governing structures, as well as the indirect pressure on the population—is having a significant effect,” Hiram said during his conversation with residents of Kibbutz Nirim near the Gaza border.

He added, “It’s pushing them into positions they previously wouldn’t even consider, both in terms of returning the hostages and in their grip on Gaza. I believe we’ll see their release through a negotiated agreement made possible by pressure. It’s not only the heroic operations—it’s both those and the pressure.”

Hrim claimed that "Hamas has been having a very hard time paying salaries to its entire apparatus in recent months. Now, as soon as the apparatus ceases to exist, and people stop reporting for Hamas work, Hamas loses its power and Hamas ceases to exist."

“Hamas is a dictatorial regime, and more than it fears an outside enemy, it fears an internal one,” he stated. “For Arab rulers, their worst nightmare is the people dragging them into the streets. I believe that the last Hamas leader—if we don’t manage to kill him—will be taken out by the people, who will treat him as Libyans treated Gadhafi. When that happens, we’ll know the time is right to form a new model of governance in that area—one that isn’t Hamas.”

Hiram emphasized that dismantling Hamas's infrastructure and disrupting its operations are key to achieving victory. He also confirmed the destruction of cross-border tunnels between Gaza and Egypt, stating that the IDF has ensured there are currently no such tunnels.

Regarding humanitarian aid, Hiram stressed the importance of monitoring to prevent smuggling and the production of weapons. He also mentioned that the release of hostages would likely result from sustained pressure rather than solely from military operations.

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Hiram expressed confidence in the IDF's efforts to dismantle Hamas's capabilities and restore security.