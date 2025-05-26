סרטון הקמפיין של מועצת יש"ע דוברות

The Yesha Council launched a campaign on Monday demanding that the government enact Israeli sovereignty on Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

In a hard-to-watch video distributed to the press and the public, the Yesha Council illustrates the tangible danger posed to the citizens of Israel, especially the residents of central Israel and the seamline communities, by the invasion of thousands of terrorists from Judea and Samaria.

The Yesha Council stresses that only Jewish sovereignty in Judea and Samaria would prevent the next massacre. According to the council, this is not a far-off threat, but rather an existential one.