The Fire and Rescue Service on Monday morning confirmed reports of a forest fire spreading in an open area below Shlomo Tzemach Street in Jerusalem.

Local reports said that fire is blazing above Route 16, near the religious neighborhood of Har Nof. The highway is currently closed to traffic in the affected area.

Nine fire and rescue teams from the Jerusalem region were dispatched, supported by two pairs of firefighting aircraft.

An orange firefighting agent was deployed.

"Firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading toward the nearby housing line, conducting containment, extinguishing, and prevention of further flare-ups," a Fire and Rescue Service statement said.

Deputy Commissioner Eli Ederi, commander of the Jerusalem station, is on site leading the operation.