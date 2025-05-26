A widely circulated image reportedly showing the aftermath of an Israeli strike that killed nine children in Gaza has been exposed as misleading. The photo, which has gone viral in recent days, is not current. It was originally published several months ago in a different context.

The image in question first appeared in March, in a separate incident where Palestinian sources claimed that members of the Abu Daqa family were killed in Khan Yunis. Now, the same photograph is being repackaged and circulated anew to falsely implicate Israel in recent events.

Adding to the misinformation campaign, AI-generated images are now being disseminated across Palestinian social media networks. Hamas has claimed that the alleged victims are the children of two doctors employed at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. However, Nasser Hospital—southern Gaza’s largest medical facility—has been a hub of IDF operations in recent weeks, following intelligence indicating Hamas activity in the area.

During a recent operation at the hospital, IDF forces uncovered medical supplies labeled with the names of Israeli hostages, along with a cache of weapons, further highlighting the facility’s use by Hamas for terror-related purposes.

Throughout the war, Hamas and its allies have intensified their use of artificial intelligence to produce fake visuals, videos, and audio recordings, all aimed at damaging Israel's international standing. These fabrications are crafted to appear authentic, but are entirely fictional.

One striking example was a viral image of a baby amid rubble in Gaza, later confirmed to be AI-generated. Nevertheless, it was shared widely and even featured on the front page of France’s Liberation newspaper as if it were real.