The Ministerial Committee on Legislation on Sunday approved a bill calling for the establishment of a special criminal court to try the terrorists of October 7.

The proposal, initiated by MKs Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) and Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu), seeks to establish a unique mechanism to prosecute participants in the massacre carried out by Hamas.

The bill stipulates that a dedicated court will be established for serious crimes, including genocide, rape, murder, and looting. The court will consist of judges appointed by a special team that includes representatives of the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Defense, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The explanatory notes state: "The regular judicial system is not equipped to handle such a scale of serious crimes, committed simultaneously by hundreds of perpetrators."

Rothman said, "When it comes to the Nukhba terrorists, legally, the State of Israel is still deeply entrenched in the mindset that preceded October 7. The legal tools are neither suitable nor relevant for an event of genocide and murder, and anyone who tries to force it into the framework of criminal law undermines the entire process. As evidence, not a single indictment has been filed to this day. Therefore, we must fundamentally change the structure."

The purpose of the proposal, he explained, is to enable a swift, appropriate, and efficient response to the exceptional crimes committed on October 7, while adhering to the principles of international law.

Malinovsky stated, "The Ministerial Committee on Legislation expressed support for my bill to prosecute the Nukhba terrorists. On Wednesday, the bill will be brought for a preliminary reading in the Knesset plenum. The road is still long, but the first step toward justice begins now."