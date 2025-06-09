Anat Angrest, the mother of abducted IDF soldier Matan Angrest, announced that the family will release an additional segment of the video showing the near-lynching of her son on October 7, 2023.

“For 611 days, I avoided watching the full video showing the beginning of the lynching of my beloved son, Matan — dozens of terrorists against one soldier. Last night, I forced myself to watch it for the first time. We have no other choice. Matan’s life is in danger. We are compelled to release another portion of the video to the public tonight. I wish we didn’t have to,” she said.

She continued, “In recent weeks, we embarked on a mission to gather information and materials to understand Matan’s medical condition. After meeting with former hostages who had seen Matan, we discovered a huge gap between what we were told and his actual, severe medical condition. It was a devastating shock — while the Prime Minister didn’t even know that Matan was wounded, we learned that Matan is suffering from open burns, infections, inflammations, and fever, along with clear testimonies of torture and electric shocks.”

“Therefore, we have no choice but to show the public these difficult images — the lynching of Matan on October 7, the story of his serious injuries, which is being ignored just because he is a soldier. Just because of that title — which should be a source of pride — our Matan has been pushed aside and denied the label ‘humanitarian.’ Matan is in danger, wounded and bleeding. He must not be abandoned (again) behind. Forgive us, our Matan. Don’t give up, because we will not give up on you,” she concluded.