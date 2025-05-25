תיעוד מהירי ומעצר המחבל דוברות המשטרה

In a dramatic operation on Sunday morning in the market of Shechem (Nablus) undercover Border Police Officers and IDF soldiers, following Shin Bet intelligence, arrested a senior member of the "Lions' Den" terror organization.

The suspect was connected to terror attacks carried out recently and even planned additional terrorist activity.

The officers operated covertly and reached the facility where the terrorist was hiding. While attempting to arrest him, the wanted terrorist attempted to flee the area, and the forces responded by firing at his lower body. He was wounded and arrested.

During the operation, explosive devices were thrown at the forces, who were not harmed. After being arrested, the terrorist was taken for interrogation.