תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות בחודשים האחרונים דובר צה"ל

As part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, IDF troops, ISA, Israel Border Police, and the Judea and Samaria District of the Israel Police are operating to dismantle organized terror infrastructure within terror hubs in northern Samaria.

Since the beginning of the operation, more than 100 terrorists have been eliminated, approximately 320 wanted individuals have been apprehended, and approximately 450 various weapons have been confiscated. Additionally, hundreds of IEDs and pipe bombs have been dismantled, along with dozens of residences that were used as labs for explosives and weapons storage facilities.

In addition, since the beginning of the war, Israeli security forces have eliminated over 700 terrorists in northern Judea and Samaria, including 36 senior terrorists in various terrorist groups.

In order to prevent terrorism from re-establishing itself in the northern Judea and Samaria, the IDF is implementing changes in the area’s camps, including the opening of new routes and roads to allow for operational mobility for IDF troops in the area.

As part of this, the Central Command has announced its intention to dismantle a series of residences in the camps. According to the IDF, the dismantling of these residences is being carried out following extensive discussions and careful consideration, while minimizing damage to the smallest possible amount that will ensure security.