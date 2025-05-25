Captain (Res.) Ron Feiner began serving a 20-day sentence in Military Prison 10 at the Beit Lid base Sunday after he refused to report for reserve duty.

His refusal comes in protest against the government's policies and the continuation of the war in Gaza. "I am shocked by this never-ending war in Gaza, the abandonment of the hostages, and the ceaseless death of innocents. I am unable to continue serving as long as there is no change," he stated as he entered prison.

Feiner, who served as a platoon commander in the 228th Brigade's Battalion 8207, was tried by the battalion commander after serving over 200 days in reserve duty.

Last week, after his trial, he explained that his refusal comes in part due to his opposition to the government's actions: "When the government openly declares that the hostages are on the last priority, when Smotrich appoligiezes to his base that he in't starving the residents of Gaza and isn't carrying out these war crimes, when the soldiers in my platoon are called for hundreds of days of reserve duty, I can no longer convince them to report."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit commented: "The reserve officer refused to report for political reasons, which have no place in the military. The officer was tried and punished."