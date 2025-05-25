The family of hostage Eitan Mor marked his 25th birthday over the weekend — his second in Hamas captivity, where he has now spent over 600 days.

His parents, Zvika and Efrat, commemorated the occasion with a gathering at Hostages Square together with Eitan’s friends and families of wounded soldiers from the Swords of Iron war.

During the event, family members, army comrades, and other friends shared memories of Eitan, and his father concluded with a prayer for the wounded and for the return of the hostages. At the end of the gathering, participants released blue and white balloons.

“Alongside the deep sorrow, there’s also something moving about a birthday. It’s a day when a person’s fortune shines. We’re sending him a lot of strength. Eitan is a strong and optimistic young man. He always encourages those around him,” said Zvika Mor. When asked what he and his wife wished for their son, they answered, “That Eitan returns to us safe and whole, in body and soul.”

“I imagine him there, in the tunnel. I’m sure he’s going through a deep process. I wish for him to know exactly what his purpose in this world is — and to fulfill it,” said his mother, Efrat.

On Friday, the traditional memorial bicycle ride was held in memory of Yitzhak Buanish, the security coordinator of Kiryat Arba–Hebron who was killed in a shooting attack on Worshippers Road 22 years ago. This year, the ride was dedicated to Mor’s birthday. Mor is a native of Kiryat Arba.

Minister for Settlements and National Missions MK Orit Strock, who participated in the ride, said: “A faithful blessing to Eitan Mor, that we may soon embrace him again. I salute the youth who do not surrender to terror, and who continue Yitzhak’s path with dedication and courage.”