A horrific tragedy occurred on Friday in Lakewood, New Jersey, when a vehicle carrying five yeshiva students crashed violently off the road and burst into flames.

Two of the young men were killed instantly, and three others were injured.

According to local reports, the Toyota vehicle was traveling in the early morning hours when a deer crossed the road. The collision with the deer caused the driver to lose control, veering off the road and slamming into a tree.

A passerby who arrived at the harrowing scene saw the vehicle engulfed in flames and immediately called 911. Emergency responders rushed to the site, with the local Hatzalah rescue organization assisting in the extraction and emergency response efforts.

Two of the boys were critically injured and pronounced dead at the scene. The three remaining passengers were transported to hospitals — two in critical condition and one in stable condition.

Local reports named the deceased as Chaim Zelig Berl and Dovid Yitzchok Handler, and said that police are investigating the crash.