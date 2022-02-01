Two men from Lakewood, New Jersey say that a snow plow purposely pelted them with snow and ice, targeting them for being Jewish.

The Orthodox men are pressing charges against the plow’s driver and law enforcement may launch a hate crime investigation, NBC New York reported.

According to Lakewood Mayor Raymond Coles the incident, which was recorded by a phone inside the truck, took place on Saturday during a snowstorm.

The video allegedly contains footage of the plow driver intentionally lowering his truck’s plow and hitting the Jewish men with snow and ice and they were leaving Shabbat services. At the end of the video, there is a loud laugh.

The video of the incident has been shared on social media, with many local residents shocked and outraged.

The company that runs the private plow services for Lakewood released a statement on Monday, stating that they were "aware of an incident that was posted by an off-duty Waste Management employee to his personal social media account. The hateful conduct depicted in this video is unacceptable.”

The employee has been suspended while an investigation takes place, they added.