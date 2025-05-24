The Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reports that Hamas is facing a severe financial crisis amid ongoing fighting with Israel across Gaza.

Sources within the terror group revealed that Hamas is struggling to pay salaries — not only to government employees, but also to members of its military wing and staff in other affiliated bodies at all levels.

The sources added that the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, have not paid salaries to terrorists for approximately three months and are facing serious financial difficulties in acquiring essential equipment for their military operations.