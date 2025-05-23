As I departed an event celebrating unity and diversity, a sense of hope lingered. While fine dining and indulging in culinary delights can be enjoyable, it's the connections we forge with others that truly make an evening memorable. Meeting individuals from diverse backgrounds, exchanging warm smiles, and creating new bonds brought me immense joy. A highlight of the evening was meeting Fox News Anchor Joey Jones, who emphasized the importance of advocating for truth. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, new connections, and a sense of community.

However, my enthusiasm was tempered when I learned of a devastating incident that left me sleepless. Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, a young couple preparing for their engagement, tragically lost their lives in a shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington. This incident has sparked widespread outrage and raised concerns about increasing hostility and antisemitism.

As I reflect on this moment, I'm reminded of the struggles faced by Jewish Americans who sought refuge and freedom in the United States. As a Holocaust descendant, my grandparents arrived in America between 1948 and 1951, bearing the scars of unimaginable suffering. They lost family, parents, siblings, and friends to the atrocities of World War II, endured forced labor camps, and bore the tattoos etched into their arms as a permanent reminder of their trauma. Arriving penniless, with their wealth stripped away by the Nazi regime, they were welcomed by America with open arms and given the opportunity to restart their lives.

These new Jewish immigrants were reminded that America is not Europe - they were welcomed into a new culture that embodies freedom. They could be proud of who they are, without hiding their identity, and freely observe and follow any tradition they chose. With opportunities to build a better life, make a living, and work on their own terms, they had the freedom to live life on their own conditions, as long as they abided by American rules. This marked a profound shift from their past experiences, and over three to four generations, American Jews have grown to appreciate the luxury of living in the United States, waking up each morning grateful for the opportunities and freedoms they've been given.

The question now is: Are we still living in the America that allowed Jews to live openly, practice their faith without compromise, and preserve their identity – an America worth safeguarding? The freedom to live openly as a Jew should transcend party lines. Democrats and Republicans alike must unite against antisemitism and condemn hatred in all its forms to uphold the foundational values of America. American freedom should be timeless – a fundamental right for all, including Jewish Americans. Let us unite in denouncing hate and preserving the principles that make America a beacon of hope.

Rabbi David Katz is the Executive Director of the Israel Heritage Foundation