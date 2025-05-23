My friend Harlan wants to know why my book, “Writings,” isn’t a bestseller. “After all, Jack, you wrote it first, and you wrote it best.”

He goes on, “Why let Jake Tapper and the rest of them reap all the glory? From one op-ed to another, you nailed it on Biden and his four years of corruption.”

“Writings” simply didn’t get lucky…at least not yet, and besides, writing is not supposed to be a competitive sport.

But now it is, on the hottest topic in the land, The Great Cover-Up that let Biden and the Democrats get away with four years of mendacity.

This caper was an Inside Job, fostered by radicals, to take over the government and the country…over and above a mentally unfit Joe Biden…or was it Hunter and Jill?

Or was it these three stooges who ran it together as one? This was the time to pull the plug on us from Russia or China or Iran. But God blessed America.

Live or die…it’s a toss of the dice. Read this to see how moment by moment our survival depends upon the mercy of the angels…thumbs up or thumbs down.

We’ve been lucky so far in this casino of our lives.

Anyway, the heist was the work of the Deep State…the extreme far left…that face-less, nameless, bureaucracy that does its damage under the hood.

So no wonder millions of illegals were being welcomed to overrun the country.

No wonder Antony Blinken kept visiting Israel to warn Netanyahu against winning the war. His first duty was to protect those “innocent Gazans.”

Was that really the policy of Joe Biden? Or was it the policy of Ilhan Omar?

Sign here, those people said, and he signed.

I accuse the media of collaboration with the worst president ever. The media knew that Biden was dead man walking, but kept it to themselves.

How could so many people be so crooked…and now the truth comes out starting with that book by Jake Tapper , soon to be followed by an avalanche of inside scoops.

Too late. As King Solomon has it, “A crooked thing can’t be made straight.”

The White House Press Corps was complicit when it counted. The wrong man was in the White House for four years, so plain to see. I wrote it as an outsider, one op-ed after another, until, at the urging of the late, great Bonny Kaye, I gathered a selection into a book, now published as “Writings.”

In the column, “Regrets, Anyone?”, published, June, 27, 2021, I wrote, “In the Times, for example, you will find not a single editorial or op-ed critical of him. Of course, none dare."

“Nearly every headline is worshipful. Don’t blame Joe. It is the media that can’t be trusted to provide us with a square accounting of Biden’s performance, warts and all."

“Such an analysis would be helpful for we the people, and for Biden himself. Otherwise, how do we know what needs to be fixed?"

“Even in North Korea the leader gets approval only at 99.9 percent. Just to make it appear legit. Can Biden be so absolutely perfect? He’d be the first.”

Then, in March 21, 2022, I wrote, “Living with the crime of the century,” and in it, these passages:

“The biggest losers are the American people."

“What matters is that the 2020 Election was cooked by the media to deny voters the right to the truth."

“So they voted eyes wide shut, and that’s as close as it gets to the crime of the century."

“You should care if you care about the sanctity of the vote…which was dashed by a code of silence among the Times, the colossus of social media and the networks.”

Of the 112 op-eds contained in the book, my favorite? “Me, and Esther Williams.”

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the anti-BDS thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

