A precision Israeli airstrike earlier this month in Gaza, in which de facto Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was eliminated, targeted a clandestine meeting of Hamas's highest-ranking terrorists and resulted in the deaths of several pivotal members of the group, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing Hamas and Arab officials.

In addition to Mohammed Sinwar, who had assumed de facto leadership of Hamas in Gaza following the elimination of his brother, Yahya Sinwar, the Israeli strike also eliminated Mohammad Shabana, commander of the group’s Rafah brigade.

The targeted Hamas leaders had convened in a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis to discuss crucial matters, including their approach to ceasefire negotiations with Israel, according to The Wall Street Journal report. Officials indicated that this gathering violated Hamas's established wartime security protocols, presenting a critical opportunity for Israel to neutralize multiple high-value targets simultaneously.

The attack's precision and timing underscore Israel's advanced intelligence capabilities, officials noted. Mohammed Sinwar, known for his extreme discretion and low profile, operated largely behind the scenes, earning him the moniker "Shadow." Only a select few were privy to his movements or contact methods.

Hamas located Sinwar's body a day after the strike, interring him in a temporary grave within another tunnel after his family was notified, according to The Wall Street Journal. Hamas has not publicly confirmed Sinwar's death.