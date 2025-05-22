The Israeli defense establishment is preparing to begin the intensive stage of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which will include thousands of additional troops entering the Gaza Strip to seize territories and remain in them, together with a widespread evacuation of the population to the southern Gaza Strip, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the goal is to reach new areas in the Gaza Strip, specifically in its center and north.

In addition, the daily lives of the civilians in Gaza are expected to change drastically as an American company will begin distributing food to residents. The distribution will be conducted at four distribution centers that will be secured by IDF forces to ensure that the aid does not reach Hamas.

The construction of the four centers, one located in the Netzarim Corridor and the other three in the Morag Corridor, has been completed. The IDF will update the Gaza population about reaching the centers to receive water, food, and medication.

The defense establishment currently intends to concentrate the Gaza population in new areas south of the Netzarim Corridor so that the northern Gaza Strip would be empty of civilians.