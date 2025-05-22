The Coalition for Jewish Values, representing over 2,500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis in American public policy, condemns in the strongest terms the antisemitic murder of two Israeli embassy workers yesterday evening.

"Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram are recalled by friends as dedicated and kind, and were soon to be married. Their heinous killing is yet another reminder of the relentless assault on not just Israeli civilians, but Jews, and the antisemitic rhetoric which seeks to justify these acts of terrorism," CVJ stated.

The organization added that "Calls for 'Free Palestine,' much less 'There is only One Solution,' both of which were apparently voiced by the shooter, are not advocacy for peace or coexistence, but for ethnic cleansing and genocide. Israel is the only free country in the Middle East, so these are demands for the Holy Land to be Judenrein, 'free' of Jews. This is why Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who refused to label these cries antisemitic, also refused to condemn the brutal murder of Jews just steps from her office."

"Those who issue these calls, whether on campus, in Congress, or in so-called civil society, are no different from the leading German academics of the 1940s who designed the Final Solution. Those who accepted, much less voiced this rhetoric now have blood on their hands​, and future use of these terms, and tolerance thereof, must be met with immediate consequences," the CVJ statement concluded.