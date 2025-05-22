תיעוד: אוגדה 98 פועלת ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

After operating in Lebanon, Syria, and Judea and Samaria, the 98th Division has returned to operate in Khan Yunis as part of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots."

The soldiers are operating to establish operational control and dismantle terrorist infrastructure above and below ground in the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, the forces eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area—some in close-quarters encounters—and destroyed approximately 200 terror infrastructure sites, including combat compounds, observation posts, shafts, and underground routes used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Led by the division's Fire Center, guided by intelligence, and in coordination with the Israeli Air Force, hundreds of airstrikes have been carried out so far. These strikes eliminated terrorists who posed a threat to the troops and dismantled weapons storage facilities and terrorist infrastructure.