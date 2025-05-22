Swords_of_Iron

Terrorists feast as the people bleed: IDF blasts Hamas in scathing cartoon

IDF Arabic spokesman releases blistering cartoon showing Hamas leaders indulging in luxury while Gazan civilians suffer. 'Hamas leaders live in paradise — while their people suffer in hell.'

Israel National News
Israel National News
Hamashumanitarian aidGazansSwords of Iron
Avichay Adraee's cartoon
Avichay Adraee's cartoonIDF spokesperson

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee published a scathing cartoon Thursday morning targeting the leadership of terrorist organizations in Gaza, accusing them of callousness and exploitation of Gaza’s civilians.

The cartoon depicts terror leaders feasting at a lavish table laden with meat, fish, fruit, and delicacies. Behind them hangs an image of a Gazan woman holding her bleeding infant amid ruins.

Alongside the cartoon, Adraee wrote in Arabic: “Hamas' ISIS gorges themselves on golden chairs, while children in the streets dream of a loaf of bread that these Hamas-ISIS thugs steal from them. What a curse — when the wicked are full and the poor are starving.”

Related articles:

The message highlights the stark contrast between Hamas leadership’s indulgence and luxury and the suffering of Gaza’s civilians.

Adraee continued with a sharp condemnation: “Hamas’s Muslim Brotherhood-ISIS leaders live in luxury and five-star hotels, oblivious to their people. They speak in slogans of false resistance, which has become a business of trading in the blood of innocents. The leaders of Hamas live in paradise — while their people suffer in hell.”

Download the app