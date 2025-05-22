Terrorists feast as the people bleed: IDF blasts Hamas in scathing cartoon

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee published a scathing cartoon Thursday morning targeting the leadership of terrorist organizations in Gaza, accusing them of callousness and exploitation of Gaza’s civilians.

The cartoon depicts terror leaders feasting at a lavish table laden with meat, fish, fruit, and delicacies. Behind them hangs an image of a Gazan woman holding her bleeding infant amid ruins.

Alongside the cartoon, Adraee wrote in Arabic: “Hamas' ISIS gorges themselves on golden chairs, while children in the streets dream of a loaf of bread that these Hamas-ISIS thugs steal from them. What a curse — when the wicked are full and the poor are starving.”

The message highlights the stark contrast between Hamas leadership’s indulgence and luxury and the suffering of Gaza’s civilians.

Adraee continued with a sharp condemnation: “Hamas’s Muslim Brotherhood-ISIS leaders live in luxury and five-star hotels, oblivious to their people. They speak in slogans of false resistance, which has become a business of trading in the blood of innocents. The leaders of Hamas live in paradise — while their people suffer in hell.”