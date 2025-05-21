השהה נגן

US President Donald Trump surprised South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with a video presenting evidence of persecution and mortal danger to white South Africans during their meeting at the White House today (Wednesday).

Trump stated that the video showed white crosses that mark the graves of white farmers who have been murdered in South Africa.

Ramaphosa denied having seen the scenes and images depicted in the video, stating, "I’d like to know where that is because this I’ve never seen."

Trump also presented news stories about murders of white South Africans, describing them as "death, death" and claiming that white people are at risk of suffering genocide in South Africa.

Ramaphosa stated that this is not evidence of genocide or that white people are at greater risk. There is criminality in our country … people who do get killed are not only white.” He also stated, "The"y're not," when Trump claimed that white farmers are being executed and having their lands seized.

At one point during the meeting, Ramaphosa told Trump, “I’m sorry I don’t have a plane to give you," a reference to the controversial $400 million luxury aircraft being gifted to the Trump Administration by the Qatari government.