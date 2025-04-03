The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced on Wednesday that Nicaragua informed the Court that it had decided to withdraw its participation in South Africa's case concerning the "Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed Nicaragua's decision, stating: "Better late than never: Nicaragua has withdrawn its morally repugnant intervention in the baseless and outrageous case that was filed by South Africa against Israel at the ICJ.

Others that made the same mistake should follow suit."

In December 2023, just two months after Hamas terrorists massacred over 1000 Israelis, South Africa filed an application instituting proceedings against Israel, accusing it of committing genocide against Gazans.

On January 26, 2024, the ICJ handed down a ruling in South Africa’s case, saying that Israel must do everything to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and take "immediate" measures for aid provisions. It did not, however, order Israel to stop the war in Gaza.

The ICJ allows other countries to join a case between two countries. In addition to Nicaragua, which has withdrawn its participation, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, the Palestinian Authority, Spain, Turkey, Chile, the Maldives, Bolivia, Ireland, Cuba, and Belize applied for permission to intervene in the case.