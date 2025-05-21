"In the first nine months of the fighting, we did not carry out physical enforcement operations against deserters. We have priorities," Brig. Gen. Shai Taib tells Knesset committee, clarifying that enforcement at Ben Gurion Airport—where 340 individuals have been detained—included all sectors, not solely the haredi population.

His comments prompted criticism from committee chairman MK Elazar Stern, who charged, “Prioritization is selective enforcement.” Stern challenged Taib, asking, "To achieve thousands of new recruits, what tools do you need? Arrests, travel restrictions, revocation of driver's licenses—these are tools you're not employing."

Taib responded that the existing legal instruments are limited: "The tools and sanctions you mentioned are not enforceable. Most draft evaders today are not from the haredi sector."

The remark drew backlash from opposition MKs, who condemned the statement. Nevertheless, Taib reiterated his position: “Most of the draft evaders today are not haredi. The increase in numbers is due to the cancellation of the legal framework. Beyond arrests, current sanctions are minimal. If the state decides that those who do not enlist will be denied a driver’s license or other services, the situation will shift.”

The discussion comes amid ongoing debate surrounding haredi recruitment, as the government continues to seek solutions to ensure equitable participation in national service.