The IDF confirmed that on Saturday, the IDF struck and eliminated Moataz Deeb, the commander of Hamas' missile and rocket array in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, Moataz planned and directed terrorist attacks toward IDF aircraft and launched UAVs aimed at harming Israeli civilians.

IDF troops continue to operate, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip, to dismantle terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminate terrorists.

Over the past day, the IAF struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip. In northern Gaza, the targets struck included a weapons storage facility, terrorists, a military structure used by the Islamic Jihad in which weapons were stored, and underground infrastructure.

In the southern Gaza Strip, strikes targeted terrorists, military compounds, and observation compounds.