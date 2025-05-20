The Jewish State is bleeding, not from the swords of our enemies, but from the wounds we inflict upon ourselves. The IDF draft controversy, pitting haredi against nationalist, Torah scholar against soldier, threatens to tear the people of Israel asunder.

On one side, the haredim stand resolute, believing with every fiber of their being that their Torah study is the divine shield protecting our nation. On the other, the secular and dati leumi (religious Zionist) camps demand justice, crying out for shared sacrifice in the face of existential threats. Both claim to serve the Jewish people, yet the chasm between them widens, and our enemies rejoice.

As Jews, we must forge a path rooted in Torah, in truth, and in the fierce unity that has preserved our people through millennia of exile and persecution.

I propose a radical compromise, a “Torah Lottery,” that honors the sanctity of Torah study, ensures the defence of our land, and obliterates the perceived “class privileges” that fuel this bitter divide.

Let us first hear the haredi heart, for too many dismiss it with scorn, pointing only at the young men who are exempt but do not really spend their time in yeshiva, while ignoring the many who are wholly dedicated to Torah study in the Jewish State.

The haredi yeshiva student who is devoted to Torah study does not see himself as shirking responsibility or unwilling to sacrifice for his brothers. Far from it. He feels that he carries the weight of the nation’s soul on his shoulders. He believes, as our sages taught, that “Torah magna u’matzla”—the Torah protects and saves us from sin. His learning is not a personal pursuit but a national mission, a divine bulwark against the physical and spiritual threats that besiege us. “If we do not learn Torah,” he asks, “who will?”

In a world where assimilation and secularism erode the Jewish spirit, the haredi sees himself as the guardian of our covenant with Hashem, ensuring that the light of Torah does not flicker out. Yet, he faces a state that often mocks his values, a military culture that clashes with his halakhic life. Why should he trust a system that seems to denigrate the very Torah he upholds?

But the nationalist voice cannot be ignored. The blood of our secular and religious Zionist soldiers flows on the battlefields of Gaza, Lebanon, Judea, and Samaria. The cry for more fighters is not mere rhetoric; it is a desperate plea for survival in a land surrounded by enemies. The Torah itself commands us to defend our people: “You shall not stand idly by the blood of your neighbor” (Vayikra 19:16). No Jew, however immersed in study, can claim exemption from this mitzvah when our nation is under siege.

At the same time, the nationalist argument, while rooted in truth, must confront the reality that many IDF roles are logistical, not combatant. If the problem is not enough boots on the ground, how is the current combatant to logistical support ratio so low? It cannot all be because of the lack of high profile recruits. The nationalist camp must admit: the call for “more boots on the ground” sometimes masks a desire to force the observant to conform to a less religious vision of Israel. Religious Zionists know that well.

Here, then, is the compromise: a “Torah Lottery” that revolutionizes the draft system, doubles Torah study, doubles combat troops, and ensures that no class, whether haredi, religious Zionist or secular, claims privilege over another. It works as follows:

The Torah Lottery:

Calculate the current percentage of Yeshiva men of military age that are currently exempt relative to the total eligible military-age population. Double that percentage. This new figure represents the annual pool of Jews that will be exempt from military service to dedicate themselves wholly to full-time Torah study.

But here is the radical twist: this exemption will not be reserved for haredim alone. Any Jew — haredi, religious Zionist, or secular draft age men may enter a national lottery to win a place in this sacred cohort. The lottery will be blind to background, ensuring that Torah study is a national priority, not a haredi monopoly. If the haredim truly believe that the Torah protects the nation, they must accept that any Jew, regardless of upbringing, is equally worthy to carry this mantle.

The state will fund these learners, recognizing their study as a vital contribution to Israel’s spiritual and physical survival. New yeshivot will be established to accomodate a large new pool of Torah students from vastly different backgrounds.Torah students who are found absent will be forced to pay significant financial penalties and face a potential lien on their apartment. This special status will be enshrined in law, irrevocable and immune from Supreme Court scrutiny.

Doubling Combat Troops:

To address the nationalist cry for more fighters, the IDF will institute a mandatory percentage of soldiers assigned to combat roles. This percentage will increase by exactly the same factor as the Torah learner pool—doubling it. For example, if 10% of soldiers currently serve in combat roles, this will rise to 20%, ensuring that the net number of combat troops doubles. Just as the yeshiva lottery will be open to all sectors, so too will the newly enlarged pool of combat troops. This policy will apply to all draftees, including haredi, silencing the claim that the haredi exemption weakens Israel’s fighting force. The remaining soldiers will continue to serve in logistical, intelligence, or other non-combat roles, reflecting the IDF’s diverse needs.

A Unified Vision of Service:

The state must declare that both Torah learners and soldiers are equal pillars of Israel’s survival. The Torah Lottery winners will be honored as national treasures, their study celebrated as a divine mission. Combat troops, in turn, will be recognized as the physical guardians of our land, their sacrifice no less holy. This dual affirmation will dismantle the narrative of “shirking” and foster mutual respect across communities.

Incentives and Integration:

To ensure the lottery’s success, the state will provide stipends for Torah learners, support for their families, and educational opportunities post-service. Haredi participants in the IDF, whether in combat or logistical roles, will serve in units tailored to their religious needs with Mehadrin kosher food, prayer times, and an environment free from secular pressures. The lottery will draw more haredim into the national fabric, not as a betrayal of Torah but as a fulfillment and expansion of it.

This compromise resolves the core tensions of the draft controversy. For the haredim, it doubles the number of Torah learners, ensuring that the Torah remains the heartbeat of Israel. By opening the lottery to all Jews, it affirms that Torah study is a universal Jewish mission, not a haredi privilege, addressing the fear that Torah will be forgotten. For the nationalists, it doubles the number of combat troops, directly answering the call for more fighters. By increasing combat roles proportionally, it ensures that the IDF’s fighting capacity grows without undermining its logistical backbone. Most critically, it shatters the class divide, declaring that no Jew whether Haredi, secular, or Dati Leumi is above or below another in serving the nation.

But let me speak plainly: this plan will fail if we cling to pride or division. The haredim must relinquish their claim to be the sole guardians of Torah. If Torah is the lifeblood of Israel, then every Jew has the right and responsibility to study it. The secular and nationalist camps must abandon their history-ignoring contempt for the yeshiva world, recognizing that without Torah, there is no Jewish State - and would not have been one.

Both sides must see that our enemies: Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran care nothing for our internal debates. They seek our destruction, and only a united Israel, with Torah in one hand and a sword in the other, can prevail.

The Torah Lottery is not a perfect solution, it is open for amendment, but its an honest step towards true reconciliation. It elevates Torah study to a national priority, strengthens our military might, and binds Am Yisrael together as one. Let us act on this truth, not with compromise for its own sake, but with the fierce love of Torah, Eretz Yisrael, and our people that burns in every Jewish soul.

The time for excuses is over. Let us build a nation that is both holy and strong, a light unto the world, and a terror to our enemies.