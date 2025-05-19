השהה נגן

As part of the expansion of Operation Gideon’s Chariots in the Gaza Strip, the IAF, in coordination with the Southern Command, launched a series of precise airstrikes against terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip.

Among the targets struck are terror tunnels, weapons storage facilities, anti-tank launch positions, terrorists, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

The IDF stated that the IAF is operating in close coordination with the Southern Command and the divisions operating on the ground, assisting with fire support, intelligence gathering, and the evacuation of injured soldiers.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command continue their wide-scale operations in the Gaza Strip, this is a direct continuation of the efforts to achieve the war’s objectives and to expand on the achievements made throughout the war," the military stated.

credit: דובר צה"ל

