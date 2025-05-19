The Southern District Attorney's Office has filed an indictment with the Be'er Sheva District Court against three Israeli Bedouin citizens—Mohammed Sarahin, Sharif Abu Gardud, and Younes Abu Gardud—for multiple serious offenses, including smuggling drugs and cigarettes into the Gaza Strip using drones.

The indictment follows a joint investigation by the Israel Police, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), during which the three suspects, residents of the Mas’udin al-Azazmeh tribe, were arrested last month.

According to the investigation, the suspects carried out several smuggling operations using drones capable of carrying tens of kilograms. The drones were flown into Gaza and left there after dropping their payloads. Security officials have warned that such drones could potentially be used by Hamas to conduct attacks against IDF forces and Israeli civilians.

The charges against the suspects include providing means for committing a terrorist act, exporting dangerous drugs, attempted export of dangerous drugs, obstruction of justice, interfering with a police officer in the performance of duty, and driving without a valid license. Saruhin faces an additional charge of driving while disqualified; Sharif is also charged with reckless and negligent acts; and both Saruhin and Sharif are charged with possession of dangerous drugs not for personal use.