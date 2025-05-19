Warning: It will be exhausting reading this.

As a Jew, I not only worry about the hate in Canada, where I live, I worry about Israel, the Jewish homeland. How many Polish people living outside Poland worry about Poland; or Germans worry about Germany, or British worry about Britain-oh wait-they should be worried about Britain.

I just finished my 74th year. I am exhausted. Not from my age. From being Jewish.

The fight for the right to be Jewish and left alone never ends. Here is the latest missive from Muslims.

May 7, 2025. A video teaching the targeting of Jewish neighborhoods in America and Europe, and attacking Jewish and Crusader embassies around the world.

We are a mere 0.2% of the world population! The hate is every day of the year; year in and year out – no rest even on the Sabbath.

I was born a few years after the world recognized Israel’s legal rights on her historical and biblical homeland in 1948.

Jews had been returning to the homeland from the late 1800’s, although a small number of Jews always lived there. Between 1882 and 1914, while the area was still under Ottoman rule, approximately 60,000 Jews returned to the Land of Israel in two major waves of immigration; replenishing the land. Taking it from swamp and desert to a home of milk and honey.

There are those who claim that Israel was created because of the Holocaust – you know the Germans and Ukrainians and their friends murdering Jews, by bullets or gas. Doesn’t matter. Dead is dead. That Israel was one of 23 countries, 22 of them Arab, established back in 1920, seems to be unimportant in the Jew-hating world. Back in ’48, the Arabs weren’t happy with Israel. They had worked so hard with Hitler to kill all the Jews in the Middle East, and failed, and then when offered their very own “Palestine,” refused. They wanted it all. And lost. Oh dear.

Now, in 2025 I hear voices screaming at Jews in Canada, the US, Australia, Europe – go back to Poland and Germany. This coming from Muslims who recently arrived in the West. Muslims whose purpose in life is to destroy the West – not just the Jews. No, Western civilization. But I digress.

In 1967 the West's “love affair” with Israel ended. Five Arab countries decided to invade Israel (sound familiar) and lost the war they started. Israel finished them off in 6 days. In those days, newspapers were delivered at your door. We read the Toronto Star. Bless that paper. Nothing has changed. I read the articles and came to the conclusion that the Toronto Star believed the world would be a better place without Israel (the Star was not alone). So I sent my very first letter to the editor in 1967 suggesting that. It wasn’t published. Have to give credit to the Star. It has remained steadfast. When it comes to reporting on Israel and the Jews, they do not stand with either.

Then came 1972. A Palestinian Arab terrorist attack on Israel was carried out by the Palestinian Arab terrorist group Black September, a faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in Germany. During this attack, 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team competing in the 1972 Munich Olympics in Germany were taken hostage and eventually killed by the terrorists.

Then in 1973, the Muslims tried again. Egypt screamed “Surprise”! Almost caught Israel off guard as they started the war on the holiest day of the Jewish year. But they lost. I was working outside Toronto in public health. Sitting one day around the lunch table, the war discussion began. Seems the people were pissed with….Israel. There had been an oil embargo because of the war and lets’ face it, at that time, what could have been more important to Canada than oil. Those Jooooos.

It’s exhausting being Jewish.

Here we go again. Groundhog day.

Then came the two intifadas. The Arabic word “Intifada” translates to “uprising” or “shaking off.” It has been used to describe periods of intense Palestinian Arab protest against Israel, mainly in the form of violent terrorism: The First Intifada from 1987-1990 and the Second Intifada which began late September 2000 and continued until 2005.

It was characterized by widespread protests, demonstrations, and suicide bombings, resulting in a high number of casualties on both sides, with close to 1,000 Israelis killed or injured by Palestinian Arab terror attacks, including Muslims committing suicide bombings in Jewish civilian areas and passenger bus bombings. Seems the world is OK when Jews, civilian Jews, including children, are attacked in their homeland.

From December 27, 2008 to January 18, 2009, Gazans (Muslims) fired rockets into Israel. And Israel responded with airstrikes, artillery shelling, and a ground invasion. Must admit, I don’t recall much sympathy for Israel. Israel had given up Gaza to the Muslims in 2005. Removed all the Jews. One would think that would lead to peace. But, no. And of, course it’s always Israel’s fault.

Same thing happened in 2012.

It’s exhausting being Jewish.

Then there was a war in 2014. And you read the reports and of course blame falls on Israel.

Groundhog day.

Those Joooos.

I remember 2016. Quite a year. Trouble in the Middle East. Oh those Joooz. And in Canada the @CBC was busy…defending Muslims. I wrote many letters to the CBC. The non-stop hate coming from the tax-funded CBC, which I, as a Jew, did not want to fund, led to a heart attack – called Takasubo: broken heart syndrome. My heart broke, but not my soul. Now this usually happens when a loved one dies. The anxiety and all. I had mine from anxiety resulting from the Jew hatred coming from CBC. And nothing has changed. And Jewish taxpayers are still funding the CBC.

It really is exhausting being Jewish.

October 7, 2023 released gross Jew hatred. One would have thought that the barbaric attack on innocent Jews might bring the world closer to the Jews. But… no.

Now it’s 2025. CBC and Toronto Star still hate the Jews and their reporting still reflects it. But their omission of facts, including the horror of the rise in Jew hatred all over Canada and the world is exhausting. Jewish people and Israelis are forever being forced to defend our right to exist.

The Jewish people have been on this planet more than 3500 years. And unlike other groups or tribes who disappeared, we kept all of our religious teachings and language and culture through time. Name another group who has done that for so long. Perhaps that is the reason I am exhausted. Defending my people for 3500 years.

The hate today is far worse than any other time in history. The greatest enemy of the Jews are the most barbaric people to ever have lived on this planet. Defending the Jews against those who stand with the barbarians is exhausting.

Someone said to me that they hoped Israel would not go “low” After October 7.

How do you go lower than the Muslims did on October7 – burning babies alive, tying families together and setting them on fire. Raping, men, women and children: women to the point of breaking their cervical bones. Removing a living fetus from a living mother. Decapitating people. Mutilating corpses.

Going after young people at a dance concert celebrating peace and love, and shooting and burning them without care or concern. Decapitating people.

My favourite part: these barbarians filmed it. And proudly share it.

“Here, these are the girls who can get pregnant.”

WATCH

Can’t think of any other group of barbarians who have done that. Even the Nazis tried to keep things quiet. Muslim barbarians, not just Hamas, but civilian Muslim men, women and children roared into Israel and screamed with delight. And brought back civilian hostages, paraded them through Gaza, and the barbarians screamed with delight.

And the world turns on Israel. And we Jews have to defend our right to exist – as human beings and as a country. Every day – especially since October 7.

It’s exhausting being Jewish. Groundhog Day every day.

I am sharing the Jew hatred in my country, Canada. There are 40 million people in Canada. In 2021, the Jewish population in Canada was approximately 335,295, representing 0.9% of the total population. The Muslim population in Canada was larger, at approximately 1.7 million, or 4.9% of the total population.

A recent annual report on Jew-hatred found that antisemitic instances were up 83% in Canada from 2021 to 2023. Further, between Oct. 7, 2023, and Oct. 7, 2024, there were 1,500 pro-Palestinian Arab rallies in Toronto alone. That’s over four a day—every day—for a year straight.”

A newly released Toronto police hate crime report proves what has been speculated about for 19 months now: The hatred we’re seeing in Toronto is all about antisemitism and has virtually nothing to do with Islamophobia.

And if one reads between the lines of the 15-page statistical report of 2024 hate crimes in Toronto, it is clear that the Toronto police have done virtually nothing to stem the tide of visceral Jew-hatred by using the many tools available to them to charge the menacing and often repeat perpetrators.

Forty percent of the hate occurrences in 2024 targeted the Jewish community. The victimization of LGBT groups comes in at 20% of reported occurrences followed closely by anti-black occurrences at just under 20%. just 6% of the hate occurrences were anti-Muslim. In fact, this decreased 15% from the year before.

Any wonder the numbers are so high? The Toronto Police do nothing-that’s why. Toronto police allowed Hamas supporters to disrupt customers from eating dinner at Cafe Landwer because the owner is Jewish and from Israel.

WATCH

And now tourists coming to Toronto face Muslim protests at Nathan Phillips Square – in the heart of Toronto.

WATCH

If that’s not exhausting…read this! Canada has become one of the most antisemitic countries in the Western world.

Try living it.

It’s exhausting being Jewish.

Groundhog Day every day.

Let’s take a sneak peek at Britain.

And NYU-a university in the city with the largest Jewish population outside Israel.

It’s exhausting being Jewish.

I often wonder why anyone would convert to Judaism. Do they understand they will be hated for being Jewish? That police will allow haters to go after them, harass them where they live and worship without so much as a by your leave. Do they know their government won’t defend them from the haters, either?

Every day we get to hear about the glorious Muslims and their organizations.

“The University of California, Davis’s (UC Davis) official campus newspaper has named the school’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter the “Best Student-Run Organization or Club” for the second consecutive year, despite the group’s history of calling for violence against Jews and Israelis.”.

How about that Pulitzer prize for Commentary Mosab Abu Toha, contributor, The New Yorker, “for essays on the physical and emotional carnage in Gaza that combine deep reporting with the intimacy of memoir to convey the Palestinian experience of more than a year and a half of war with Israel.”

And the Oscar winning documentary “No Other Land” which turned out to be a tad untrue in order to promote the view that Jews are the aggressors. Keep in mind, that we Jews have to constantly go out and expose the lies-the omissions!

The attacks on Jews and the Holy Land have been almost daily since 1929.

Sunday Star, Aug 18, 1929

The latest attack.

May 14, 2025

A Palestinian terrorist opened fire on Israeli vehicles last night in the northern West Bank, shootingTze'ela Gez, who was en route to a hospital to deliver her baby, along with her husband. She died. Hamas declared the action “heroic.”

Groundhog Day every day.

It is exhausting being Jewish - and I wouldn’t’ trade it for anything. We are the people God chose to deliver the greatest ethic ever known to mankind – the Jewish ethic of freedom, justice and mercy, charity and loving kindness. The ethic of equal intrinsic value, all life is sacred and we have free will. Perhaps it is a blessing and a curse.

I am a secular Jew, a secular Zionist. I am a lazy Jew in observance but Orthodox in my soul.

I am exhausted.

Imagine how observant Jews are feeling. People don’t know I am Jewish when I walk around, but Observant Jews…

Being Jewish is exhausting but well worth it. You Jew haters will not destroy us. You will not erase us. You Jew haters will not stop us from living on our legal, historical and Biblical lands. You will not stop us from being Jewish in countries around the world.

We may be exhausted, but we will never succumb.

A little humour before I close: it’s a Jewish thing.

WATCH

Diane Weber Bederman is a spokesperson for current events & writer on topics such as; Ethics, Politics, Religion and Mental Health. She is a author of several books and a highly published columnist. She can be read at The Bederman Blog: dianebederman.com

