The Tikva Forum, representing families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza, issued a strong appeal on Monday demanding an immediate halt to the humanitarian aid being transferred to Gaza, as approved by the cabinet.

In a public statement, forum representatives urged the government to cease what they described as a continued “courtship of Hamas,” and instead adopt uncompromising military measures to secure the release of all hostages.

Zvika Mor, father of kidnapped soldier Eitan Mor, welcomed the IDF’s announcement of the launch of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, calling on the government to ensure that this offensive marks the final chapter in the conflict.

“After a year and seven months, the IDF Spokesperson has declared the start of Operation Gideon’s Chariots. We expect the government to ensure that this is the last operation—one that brings all the hostages home. The only path to defeating Hamas is through a full ground campaign, one that forces them to understand they have no alternative but to surrender the hostages and flee to a third country,” said Mor.

He emphasized the need for the campaign to be swift, forceful, and focused: “This operation must place maximum pressure on the enemy, making their survival their sole concern, not IDF troops. It must be rapid, profound, devastating—and above all, it must bring back our hostages.”

Boaz Miran, brother of hostage Omer Miran, sharply criticized the Prime Minister’s rationale for approving humanitarian aid, saying such aid only emboldens Hamas and prolongs the suffering of captives.

“The Prime Minister claims that the provision of aid is necessary to reduce risks to our soldiers. But it’s this very aid that has delayed the release of our loved ones and resulted in additional casualties. Hamas faces no humanitarian obligations—our hostages have no access to doctors, medicine, or any acknowledgment of their condition. So why is our leadership constantly justifying itself? The political leadership is demonstrating weakness,” Miran stated.

He concluded with a clear demand: “No humanitarian aid until all the hostages are released. Every concession strengthens Hamas and delays the day we bring our loved ones home.”