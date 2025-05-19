Lotem Sasson, the sister of Tze’ela Gez who was brutally murdered last week while on her way to the hospital to give birth, broke down in tears Sunday morning as she spoke about the immense loss her family is enduring.

“It’s simply unimaginable,” Sasson said in an emotional interview with Kan Reshet Bet. “She was all light, there are no other people like her in the world.”

Tze’ela, a mother of four, was making her way to the hospital from her home in Bruchin last week, following a recommendation from her doctor to be checked. “She spoke with me at 8:00 PM,” Sasson recalled. “The doctor advised her to go to the hospital and give birth already, but she said she preferred a natural birth, and that a few more days of pain wouldn’t change anything.”

Within just two hours, however, something had changed, and Tze’ela made the decision to head to the delivery room. On her way, she was murdered in a terrorist attack.

Tze’ela's baby was delivered in an emergency procedure following the shooting and remains in serious but stable condition. “He was without oxygen for about 50 minutes—from the moment Tze’ela was murdered until he was born,” Sasson explained. “They’ve already removed some of his breathing tubes, but he is still sedated. I really hope to hear better news today.”

The tragedy has left four young children without their mother. “No one can take her place,” said Sasson. “I always tried to learn from her how to be a good mother.”

Remembering her sister’s character, Sasson described Tze’ela as someone devoted to helping others, even at the cost of her own wellbeing. “She tore herself apart just to help as many people as possible,” she said. “Even after October 7th, Tze’ela went everywhere she could to help people—survivors of the Nova festival, people suffering from anxiety—anyone in need. She did everything she could.”