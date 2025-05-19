Speaking with Yoni Kempinski at the Jerusalem Conference in New York City on Sunday, US Congressman Michael Lawler (R-NY) delivered a passionate call for the release of Israeli hostages and expressed sharp criticism of the international community’s indifference to the ongoing crisis.

Reflecting on his experience at the Israel Day Parade in the city earlier in the day, Lawler said, “It was a celebration. It was prayer. It was a call. It was a cry. It was unity. It was a lot of things together.” But the emotional tone turned somber as he recounted the pain of meeting families of hostages. “These past 19 months, we have in many respects lived this journey with them. The fact that there are still 58 hostages being held is outrageous.”

When asked whether the world truly grasps the situation, Lawler didn’t hesitate: “Sadly, I don’t think so, frankly. A lot of people here in America don’t fully understand it. They don’t understand the fact that Americans were being held in captivity and that we still have four being held.”

Lawler praised the recent release of hostage Edan Alexander, but emphasized the continued urgency. “I and a number of my colleagues led a letter to the president asking him to once again exert pressure to get the hostages released... There are still four Americans. So I don’t think people understand it.”

Turning to US policy, Lawler acknowledged President Trump’s efforts, saying, “I think the way the president has approached this has resulted in a lot of positive movement, but there’s still a lot more to do.”

He added that Iran’s threat looms large in any conversation about regional stability. “Ending their nuclear ambitions is paramount... It is horrific and barbaric to think that anyone would use a deceased person as a bargaining chip, as leverage. But that’s what you’re dealing with.”

On Qatar’s role, Lawler was blunt, saying, “More could have and should have and can be done to exert pressure on them... Qatar needs to put maximum pressure on Hamas to come to an agreement.”

He revealed he would soon be traveling to Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel to focus on hostage negotiations.

Lawler also addressed growing concerns in Israel over the potential trade-off of normalization with Saudi Arabia for the creation of a Palestinian state.

“A two-state solution is the end of the equation, not the beginning of it,” he stated. “Since October 7th... we are in a place where there is actually potentially an opportunity for real change in the region.”

For Lawler, the path forward is clear: “A weakened Iran, a contained Iran, is paramount to really ending the threats and bringing about peace and stability.”

As Chairman of the House Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa, Lawler pledged to continue pressing for accountability, security, and a just resolution for all the victims of October 7th. “These are things I think about daily and what we need to be doing as a United States government to help facilitate and bring about real change.”