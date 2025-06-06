Syrian security forces are set to be deployed near the buffer zone with Israel in southern Syria for the first time since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime last December, according to a report by the UAE-based Erem News.

Citing Syrian political sources, the report states that the deployment follows Israeli approval, granted under pressure from the United States. The security personnel are expected to maintain order in towns adjacent to the demilitarized zone and to prevent further attacks on Israeli territory, after recent rocket fire prompted Israeli airstrikes.

The forces will reportedly be limited to carrying light arms, as specified in the Israeli-Syrian coordination agreement. Sources noted that this move is seen by Israel as a tactical adjustment rather than a strategic shift, with the Israeli military maintaining its presence in the buffer area and resisting a full withdrawal from occupied zones.

Since December, Israel has barred any Syrian military or security presence in border cities such as Quneitra and Daraa, enforcing disarmament in these areas. However, Israeli officials confirmed recent coordination with the new Syrian administration, allowing the entry of Syrian security forces to restore order.

The Israeli source emphasized that the current Syrian government is not responsible for the June 3rd rocket attacks and attributed those actions to Iran, Hezbollah, and remnants of the previous regime. The report suggests the deployment aims to stabilize the region and prevent future escalations.

The new Syrian leadership has shown a more moderate stance toward Israel, expressing commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement and a desire to avoid conflict.

Despite these developments, the Syrian government continues to face threats from Iran-backed groups and former regime loyalists seeking to undermine stability in the south.