On Saturday morning, a powerful explosion occurred outside the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, resulting in one fatality and injuries to four others. The FBI has classified the incident as an "intentional act of terrorism."

The blast, which took place around 11 a.m. local time, caused significant damage to the clinic and surrounding buildings. Debris was scattered across several blocks, and the force of the explosion was felt up to three miles away.

Dr. Maher Abdallah, who runs the clinic, confirmed that no staff members were harmed and that the facility's IVF lab, including stored embryos, remained intact.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the attack, emphasizing the administration's support for women and families. She described the violence against the fertility clinic as "unforgivable."

The investigation is ongoing, with local and federal agencies working together to determine the motive behind the attack. Authorities have urged residents to avoid the area as emergency crews continue their work. According to some reports, the bomber may be the only fatality, though this has not yet been confirmed. Police have stated that they are not searching for the bomber.

The incident has shaken the Palm Springs community, known for its luxury resorts and vibrant culture. As the investigation unfolds, officials are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.